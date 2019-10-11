Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.34

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.04. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 7,295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

