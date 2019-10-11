Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 124,994 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,994 shares during the period. SkyWest accounts for 2.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $176,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SkyWest by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at $28,059,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,168. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

