Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,466 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

