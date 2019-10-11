Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,000. Knowles accounts for 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Knowles by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Knowles by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 109,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 361,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.