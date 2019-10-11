CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Shares Up 6.5%

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, 2,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

