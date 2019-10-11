Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $513,612.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00202179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.01013524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, UEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

