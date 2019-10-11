Consensus Market Capitalization Tops $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034203 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00120150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,413.20 or 1.01027205 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003342 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

