ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3,828.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 115,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of COP traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

