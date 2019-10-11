Comparing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & BNCCORP (NASDAQ:BNCC)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $98.32 million 3.52 $24.92 million N/A N/A BNCCORP $53.49 million 2.16 $6.84 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.63% 9.45% 1.16% BNCCORP 11.52% 7.87% 0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

