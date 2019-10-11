Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Socket Mobile (OTCMKTS:SCKT)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCUR and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR 19.70% 1.05% 0.94% Socket Mobile -0.42% -0.61% -0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Socket Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $3.46 million 8.85 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Socket Mobile $16.45 million 0.83 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Socket Mobile.

Summary

CCUR beats Socket Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

