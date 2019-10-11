Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,303 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 72,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 174,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.27.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.79. 34,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,398. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.