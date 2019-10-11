Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New $10.40 Million Investment in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.16% of PVH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 111.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PVH by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,081. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

