Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.