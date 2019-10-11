Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

UPS traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,461. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

