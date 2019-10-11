Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.70. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

