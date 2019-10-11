Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 9%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.78, 7,103,281 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,883,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

