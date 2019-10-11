CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $216.72. 241,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,388. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

