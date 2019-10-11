CloakCoin Trading Up 4.5% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $12,742.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003460 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00051078 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,349,121 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

