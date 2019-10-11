Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 516,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.