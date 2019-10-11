Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CLH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.
Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $80.06.
In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 516,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.