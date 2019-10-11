C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJ. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded C&J Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded C&J Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NYSE CJ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 139,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,238. The company has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,359,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 508,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 1,051,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,141,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 503,242 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 100,908 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

