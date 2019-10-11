Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $39.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 235,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,639. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,779,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

