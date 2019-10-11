Citigroup Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $23.87 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,967,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,483,000 after buying an additional 185,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,577,000 after buying an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,366,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.