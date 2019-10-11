Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.62. 9,664,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,615,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

