CIBC Analysts Give Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) a $350.00 Price Target

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) received a $350.00 price objective from analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pi Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $492.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

SHOP stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.26. 2,268,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,870. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.92 and a 200-day moving average of $298.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 358.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 56.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

