Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,671.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $202,493.00 and $2,671.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.01008766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00032361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,191,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,035 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

