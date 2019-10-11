Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.68, 235,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 350,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.57.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$332.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$365.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.848859 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

