Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $490.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.14 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $470.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.82.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $109.48. 948,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,276. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

