Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report sales of $65.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $69.39 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $66.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $252.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.71 million to $262.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $310.16 million, with estimates ranging from $280.88 million to $345.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million.

CHAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,109. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 554,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,170,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

