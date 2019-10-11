Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.96).

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.79. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

