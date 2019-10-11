CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,510. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 112,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

