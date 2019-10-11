CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

