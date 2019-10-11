CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE CIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.
About CEMIG
