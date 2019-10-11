Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 million. Cellectis posted sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $12.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $14.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.80 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 96,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

