Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.30 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 22,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. Celestica has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 172.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.