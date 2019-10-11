CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.45. CCUR shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 35.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

