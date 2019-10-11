Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,246. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

