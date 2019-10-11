Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,246. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.37.
In other news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
