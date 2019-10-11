Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.
NYSE CSL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,684. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.
In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
