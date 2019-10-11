Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,684. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor purchased 697 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

