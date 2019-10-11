Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 73,578 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 73,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $2,559,042.84. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Clifford Sosin bought 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $1,415,200.00.

CDLX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. 470,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.