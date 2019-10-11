Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

CARA opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 37,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $935,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,825. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

