Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Capital Southwest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,241. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.