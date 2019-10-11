Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Down 12.5%

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) shares traded down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 32,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

