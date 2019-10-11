CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CannTrust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of CannTrust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CannTrust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Get CannTrust alerts:

CannTrust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.90. 1,028,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,807. The company has a market cap of $147.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in CannTrust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 532,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CannTrust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 20.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.