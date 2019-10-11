Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:CFX traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $599.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$8.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

