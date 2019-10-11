Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Set at $327.00 by CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a $327.00 price target by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $133,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $220,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

