Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given a $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $240.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.01. 449,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hansberger Growth Investors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 48,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

