Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.74, approximately 1,038,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 898,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 47,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $377,641.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at $812,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,087,330 shares of company stock worth $8,529,783. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $730.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

