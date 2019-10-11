Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 166.2% in September

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the August 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 34,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

