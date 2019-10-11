Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CLMT stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 90.99%. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 483,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

