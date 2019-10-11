Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Set at $21.00 by Compass Point

Compass Point set a $21.00 target price on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 627,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 576,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

