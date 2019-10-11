Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 260000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

