Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the August 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.